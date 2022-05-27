Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 24,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,468,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 84.97% and a negative return on equity of 95.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 21,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $174,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 944,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $104,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,857.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,986 shares of company stock worth $506,386 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 446,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.