Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $255.03. The company had a trading volume of 158,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,909. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.67 and its 200 day moving average is $229.67. The company has a market cap of $136.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.07.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

