American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Director Acquires $100,000.00 in Stock

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) Director Lawrence E. Jr. Mock bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,423,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,598. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AVCT opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $7.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,560,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 90,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 253,192 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,278,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 1,159.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 398,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc, a pure-play cloud communications and collaboration company, provides cloud-based enterprise services worldwide. The company's Kandy cloud communications platform is a cloud-based, real-time communications platform, which offers proprietary unified communications as a service, communications platform as a service, contact center as a service, Microsoft Teams Direct Routing as a Service, and SIP Trunking as a Service capabilities.

