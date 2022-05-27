American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

AEO stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $14.02. 10,486,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,169,592. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

Several research firms have commented on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at $960,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.