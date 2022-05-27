American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $72.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut shares of American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Campus Communities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.33.

ACC stock opened at $64.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $65.02.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,842,885.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Campus Communities (Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.