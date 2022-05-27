AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.96 EPS

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.38 by ($2.96), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERCO had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 20.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS.
NASDAQ:UHAL traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $488.42. 422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.97. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $481.02 and a 52-week high of $769.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $624.00.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMERCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About AMERCO
AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
