AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.96 EPS

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.38 by ($2.96), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERCO had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 20.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS.

NASDAQ:UHAL traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $488.42. 422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.97. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $481.02 and a 52-week high of $769.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $624.00.

Get AMERCO alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 810,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMERCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About AMERCO (Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.