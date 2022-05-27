AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.96 EPS

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.38 by ($2.96), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERCO had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 19.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share.

Shares of UHAL traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $489.75. The stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $624.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.97. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $481.02 and a 1-year high of $769.90.

Get AMERCO alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHAL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,403,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $741,000.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AMERCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

AMERCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.