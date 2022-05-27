Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Director Purchases $12,579.36 in Stock

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) Director Samantha Holroyd acquired 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.72 per share, with a total value of $12,579.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $14,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.16. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 1.94%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMTB. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,327,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,592,000 after buying an additional 593,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,843,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,691,000 after buying an additional 294,173 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,027,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after purchasing an additional 108,477 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 74,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

