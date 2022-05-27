Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALS. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Shares of TSE:ALS traded up C$0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching C$20.15. 285,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,087. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.72. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$14.92 and a 52-week high of C$25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market cap of C$964.30 million and a P/E ratio of 20.68.

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$21.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Altius Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.