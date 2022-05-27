Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,186 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.54.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,998,242. The company has a market cap of $180.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.59. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $58.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

