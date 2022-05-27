Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,444 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,692,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $2,278,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

ALSN traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.54. 7,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,248. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $43.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 65.55% and a net margin of 18.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 19.31%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

