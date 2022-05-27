Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Sells 219 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,368 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,258,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.52 and a 200-day moving average of $162.65. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.77.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

