Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.7% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 29,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $53.71. The stock had a trading volume of 526,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,791,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

