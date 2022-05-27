Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 1.5% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.29. 14,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,909. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $224.02 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.53.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.