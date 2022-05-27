Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 437 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,502 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.3% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $4,067,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in Union Pacific by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.48. 30,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,584,292. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $139.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 44.87%.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.48.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.