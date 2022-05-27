Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,228 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,030 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,899,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 55,443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,543,583. The stock has a market cap of $146.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $114.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.14.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,103 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,364. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

