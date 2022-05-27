Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Has $11.90 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 2.4% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,329,000 after buying an additional 585,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,453 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,712,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,726,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,658,000 after purchasing an additional 738,582 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,418,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,746,000 after purchasing an additional 325,550 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.51. 230,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,625,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.43. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.61 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

