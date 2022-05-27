Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 4,716 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Unilever by 29,662.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,662,000 after buying an additional 5,669,969 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,588,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,838,000 after buying an additional 148,297 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,153,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,401,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,019,000 after purchasing an additional 808,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,921,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,640,000 after purchasing an additional 161,051 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.78. The stock had a trading volume of 145,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,470. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average is $49.13. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $61.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

