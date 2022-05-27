Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 143 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 637.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.38. The company had a trading volume of 118,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,662. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.92. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $190.66 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

