AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Given New C$34.50 Price Target at Raymond James

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$34.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATGFF. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

OTCMKTS:ATGFF traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346. AltaGas has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $24.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

