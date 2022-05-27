ALS (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Upgraded to “Buy” by ABN Amro

ABN Amro upgraded shares of ALS (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. ABN Amro currently has $14.38 price objective on the stock.

CPBLF opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17. ALS has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $9.59.

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Commodities, Life Sciences, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality areas.

