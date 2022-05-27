ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Update

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, an increase of 1,188.2% from the April 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS CPBLF remained flat at $$9.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17. ALS has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $9.59.

Separately, ABN Amro upgraded ALS to a “buy” rating and set a $14.38 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Commodities, Life Sciences, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality areas.

