ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 510.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:REIT opened at $27.09 on Friday. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $32.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ALPS Active REIT ETF stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of ALPS Active REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

