Alpine Peaks Capital LP Purchases Shares of 58,574 U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Alpine Peaks Capital LP acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 58,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,000. U.S. Physical Therapy comprises about 5.5% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 35,771 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,253,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USPH traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.49. The stock had a trading volume of 27,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,289. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $123.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.58 and its 200 day moving average is $97.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.57 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USPH. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $46,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,218 shares of company stock valued at $676,259. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

