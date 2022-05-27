Alpine Peaks Capital LP Purchases New Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Alpine Peaks Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,000. Robert Half International makes up approximately 2.2% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 69,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 249.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 24,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. CL King upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,616. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $83.46 and a one year high of $125.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.