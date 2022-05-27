Alpine Peaks Capital LP Makes New $4.91 Million Investment in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Alpine Peaks Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,000. Bright Horizons Family Solutions makes up approximately 4.8% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Alpine Peaks Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $152,930,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,168,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,996,000 after purchasing an additional 386,505 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,942,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,341,000 after purchasing an additional 269,168 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after purchasing an additional 129,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,880,000 after purchasing an additional 123,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.00. 716,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,559. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 0.97. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $460.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.14 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

