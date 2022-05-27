Alpine Peaks Capital LP Makes New $4.33 Million Investment in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Alpine Peaks Capital LP acquired a new position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,000. IAA makes up about 4.2% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in IAA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,352,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,558,000 after purchasing an additional 58,175 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of IAA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,790,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,108,000 after buying an additional 125,749 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,072,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,133,000 after buying an additional 14,702 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IAA by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,031,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,087,000 after buying an additional 352,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IAA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,469,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,647,000 after buying an additional 91,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get IAA alerts:

In other news, Director Peter Kamin purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $143,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kett purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,000. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IAA traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.23. 1,014,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,136. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average is $42.42.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. IAA had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 106.58%. The company had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. IAA’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

About IAA (Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.