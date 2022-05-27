Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ATEC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $7.86 on Thursday. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 147.10%. The firm had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $31,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,752. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $834,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,858,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,861,007.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $83,024 and sold 206,730 shares valued at $1,695,968. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 341.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

