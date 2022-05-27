AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCP opened at $25.66 on Friday. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $33.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 781,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the period. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF makes up about 8.3% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned about 91.99% of AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF worth $22,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

