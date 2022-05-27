Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Trimmed by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.4% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Bancreek Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $4,745,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $4,548,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $92.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,248.05. The company had a trading volume of 120,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,289. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,495.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,687.92. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,312.41.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

