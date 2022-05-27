Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Trading 14.1% Higher

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) shares traded up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 578,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Tau Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45.

Alpha Tau Medical ( NASDAQ:DRTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.47). Research analysts anticipate that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

