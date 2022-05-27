Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $155.12

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.12 ($1.95) and traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.82). Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at GBX 147 ($1.85), with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 149.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 154.99. The company has a market cap of £90.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 61.40 and a current ratio of 94.96.
About Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL)
