Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,507 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in Five9 by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 156,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,495,000 after acquiring an additional 35,530 shares in the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,612,000. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,864,000 after purchasing an additional 28,595 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,800 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,931,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,260,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,935 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $3.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.98. The stock had a trading volume of 22,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,076. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $80.52 and a one year high of $211.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.33.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.90.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

