Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,215,000 after buying an additional 135,736 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,053,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,123,000 after purchasing an additional 229,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,474,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,911,000 after purchasing an additional 32,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,637,000 after purchasing an additional 90,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,353,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,572,000 after purchasing an additional 107,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total value of $5,263,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 215,335 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $23,689,003.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,400.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 554,311 shares of company stock valued at $59,776,885 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $3.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,138. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.46.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HZNP. Oppenheimer began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.80.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

