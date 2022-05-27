Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Victory Capital by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 219,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 434,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VCTR shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

VCTR traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $43.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.04.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $230.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.87 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 38.45% and a net margin of 31.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Victory Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

