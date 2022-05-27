Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,545 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at about $25,440,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,640,000. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 12.9% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,309,000 after purchasing an additional 125,843 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,911,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at about $7,365,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

DY traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.07. 5,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,858. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.24. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 1.53. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

