Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Increases Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Harmonic worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 236.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,791,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,997 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,066,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 257,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,572,000 after purchasing an additional 94,538 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,257,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,098,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 557,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLIT. Barclays upped their price target on Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Harmonic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Harmonic in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.75. 11,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $147.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

