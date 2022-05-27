Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $991,000 Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC decreased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,013 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $1,638,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,438,457.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $997,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,786,429 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.65. 15,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,964. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.54. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

