Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $2.72 Million Stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 14,433.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,927 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,611 shares during the quarter. Cryoport makes up about 1.1% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cryoport worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,859 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 94,076 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,836 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 33,260 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 367,613 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $21,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,742,341 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $162,264,000 after purchasing an additional 111,418 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cryoport alerts:

NASDAQ CYRX traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.99. 17,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,464. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average is $42.25. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a current ratio of 14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 128.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other Cryoport news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $102,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $180,183 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport (Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.