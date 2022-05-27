Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 173.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,952 shares during the quarter. Heron Therapeutics makes up about 0.6% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Heron Therapeutics worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HRTX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,433. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $343.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 243.85% and a negative net margin of 258.35%. The company had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

