Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 172.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,621 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in PagerDuty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 289,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,378,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.12.

NYSE PD traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 69,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.21. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $65,953.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $2,063,869.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,036. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

