Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Cuts Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $120,708,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,376,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 571,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,169,000 after purchasing an additional 206,161 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,927,000 after purchasing an additional 121,059 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $29,717,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DECK traded up $8.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.85. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.45.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

