Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 254.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,855 shares during the quarter. Domo accounts for approximately 0.9% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Domo by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domo in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Domo by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Domo in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Domo in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOMO traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.76. 12,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,792. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.66.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Domo’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $970,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $175,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,053 shares of company stock worth $5,441,410. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

