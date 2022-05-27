AllSafe (ASAFE) Tops One Day Volume of $23.00

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 25% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 26th. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $61,100.24 and approximately $23.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00016853 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000097 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 42.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

