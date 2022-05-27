Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,468 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.24% of ASML worth $772,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in ASML by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $23.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $583.27. The company had a trading volume of 47,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,762. The company has a market cap of $239.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $509.55 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $600.75 and its 200 day moving average is $681.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on ASML from €800.00 ($851.06) to €710.00 ($755.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on ASML from €767.00 ($815.96) to €630.00 ($670.21) in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $829.44.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

