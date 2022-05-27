Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,659,845 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.0% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,602,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of V stock traded up $4.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,862,771. The company has a market cap of $404.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.34 and a 200-day moving average of $212.24. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.
In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.88.
Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
