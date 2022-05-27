Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,468,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 297,646 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.70% of Medtronic worth $979,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.07. 868,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,233,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.18 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.19. The company has a market cap of $132.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.52.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

