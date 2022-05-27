Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $881.11 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 308,920 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $881,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $17.36 on Friday, hitting $340.22. The stock had a trading volume of 29,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,813. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.00.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

