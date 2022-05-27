Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $660.59 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,888,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 839,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $660,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,860 shares of company stock valued at $30,934,358 in the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRSK stock traded up $4.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.62. 28,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.96 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.80.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

