Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,848,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 28,394 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.2% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.47% of NVIDIA worth $3,484,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA stock traded up $9.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.98. 2,066,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,960,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $154.60 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.77.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

